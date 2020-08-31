Federal lawmaker empowers 1,284 people in Daura

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Fatuhu Muhammad, has opened a constituency office and empowered 1,284 people with working tools to improve their social and economic wellbeing.

Muhammad (APC), representing Daura/Maiadua/Sandamu Federal Constituency, said while distributing the empowerment items, on Monday in Daura that the gesture was in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included 10 tricycles, 294 motorcycles, 400 sewing machines and 380 grinding machines.

Others are 50 car wash machines, 100 paste machines and 50 industrial sewing machines.

He said that it was his desire to hold the programme on the anniversary of his first year in office, but had to shift it due to global COVID-19 pandemic, ravaging the world.

He assured his people of his constituents that they would continue to receive the dividends of democracy during his tenure.

Speaking at the occasion, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila described Muhammad as a worthy representative of his people.

“I had been in the chamber for about 20 years, perhaps this is one of the best crops of representatives Katsina has produced,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

He remarked that Muhammad has the passion, commitment, hard-work, intellect and love for his people.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State also commended the lawmaker’s effort.

Masari called on other politicians to emulate the kind gesture the lawmaker and do similar things for their constituencies.

He urged the beneficiaries not sell the items collected but should make good use of them so as to become self-sufficient and independent.

The event attracted the presence government officials, politicians, security personnel as well as the general public. (NAN)