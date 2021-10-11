Federal Lawmaker empowers 10,000 youths, women in Zamfara

The Federal lawmaker representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Alhaji Shehu Ahmad, has trained over 10,000 youths and women from the constituency in various empowerment skills.

The Executive Director of the lawmakers’ funded NGO, “Fulbe Care Initiative (FCI)”, Musa Aboki disclosed this in Gusau on Monday at the official flag off of 18th batch of women and youths empowerment training from Bungudu and Maru local government under his empowerment projects.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the FCI in partnership with Nigerian Stored Product Research Institute (NSPRI) Ilorin, Kwara State, and ABA Gwana Nigeria LTD.Aboki said the event marked the 18th set of trainees under the lawmakers’ empowerment project, making a total number of 10,000 beneficiaries from the two local government areas.

He said the gesture is part of the lawmakers’ projects to complement governments efforts in reducing poverty in the society.The lawmaker, represented at the occasion by the Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Umar Dan’umma, said a total of 150 beneficiaries would be trained in the first phase of the training.“After the first category, the training will continue and the beneficiaries comprising women and youths would be assisted with empowerment tools comprising grinding and sewing machines among others,” he said.

The Federal Government’s representative at the event, Alhaji Shamsu Dankane, described the event as timely.“This is a welcome development considering the way it will help reducing poverty and social challenges in the society,” he said.Dankane urged the beneficiaries to utilize the empowerment tools to be given to them judiciously.“We should utilize this opportunity to be self reliance in future,” he added.

The representative from the NRCSI, Dr Eunice Bamishaiye, commended the lawmaker for organising the occasion.Bamishaiye congratulate the beneficiaries and urged them to avoid selling out the items to be given to them after the training.Speaking on behalf of the beneficieries, Sani Abubakar from Binding community in Maru LGA, commended the lawmaker for the support given to them.Abubakar assured judicious utilization of the empowerment items given to them. (NAN)

