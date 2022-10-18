Federal, Katsina Varsities fix Oct. 23, 24 for resumption of lectures

By Abbas Bamalli

The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has fixed Oct. 23, 2022 for the resumption of lectures following the suspension of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Also, the Katsina State-owned University, Umar Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), fixed Oct. 24 for the exercise after the reopening of the institution on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the University lecturers embarked on an indefinite strike on Feb. 14, and finally called off the prolonged strike recently.

Malam Habib Umar-Amin, the spokesperson of FUDMA on Tuesday in Katsina said the lectures would resume on Thursday as examination is expected to start on Nov. 24.

According to him, all necessary measures have been put in place for the hitch free commencement of the second semester of the 2020/2021 lectures in the school.

He added that all necessary security measures were on ground to protect the lives and property of the students and lecturers in school.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of UMYU, Malam Abdulhamid Danjuma, said the school had already resumed, but the academic calendar was expected to be modified and the lectures would continue.

He added that the University’s management met with the deans and head of departments on the commencement of their 2021/2022 session.

Malam Danjuma disclosed that security issues had been handled by the state government, assuring the students and all necessary stakeholders that the students were safe. (NAN)

