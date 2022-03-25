Federal High Court vacates for Easter April 8

By Sandra Umeh

The Federal High Court of Nigeria is scheduled to vacate for its annual Easter break from April 8, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

The notice was contained in a circular issued to Federal High Courts, signed by the Chief Judge of the court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho.

The circular was sighted by NAN on Friday.

According to the circular, the 2022 easter vacation is from April 8 to April 25.

Judicial activities are scheduled to resume on April 26.

The circular further designated the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt divisions of the Court as vacation courts, open to the public in cases of extreme urgency.

Part of the circular read: “The Abuja Division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital, North Central, North Western and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The Lagos Division will cater for cases from Lagos and the South Western part of the country while Port-Harcourt Division will cater for cases from Rivers State, the South-South and South Eastern states.”

NAN reports that the vacation Judges for the Lagos division include Hon. Justice T.E. Ringim and Justice A.O. Awogboro.

The Chief Judge further enjoined the vacation Judges to be wary of political cases brought to their courts during the period.

He advised that all matters requiring his attention be brought to him during the period.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

