Federal High Court loses judge

Justice Fatun Riman of a Federal High Court (FHC), Awka Division, has died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Riman died in England on Saturday after a brief illness

The Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, made the announcement in a statement released by the court’s Assistant Director of Information, Catherine Oby-Christopher, on Monday in Abuja.

According to Tsoho, the late judge had been admitted to the Lister Hospital in England on September 8, 2023 before his demise.

“Further burial information will be communicated later by his family,”the said.

The CJ expressed deep sadness at the loss and prayed for the peaceful repose of Justice Riman’s soul.

He also prayed for God to grant the deceased judge’s family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“The Federal High Court mourns Justice Riman who served diligently on the bench until his unfortunate passing.

“He will be fondly remembered and missed by the court.

“We will miss him more than words can express,” Justice Tsoho said.(NAN)

