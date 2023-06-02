Federal High Court goes on annual vacation July 24

By Taiye Agbaje

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, says the court will commence its 2023 annual vacation on July 24.

Justice Tsoho stated this on Friday in a statement made available by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, the FHC’s Assistant Director of Information, in Abuja.

The CJ said that the vacation, which would begin on Monday, July 24, would end on Friday, Sept. 25.

“By virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces its 2023 Annual Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

“The vacation will commence from July 24 to Sept. 15.

“The court shall resume sitting on Sept. 18. This is in order for Hon. judges to enjoy their well- deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year,” it read.

According to the statement, consequently, the litigating public will be at liberty to approach ONLY the under listed functional courts located nearest to them; Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt.

“The vacation Judges are: Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed and Hon. Justice O.A. Egwuatu for Abuja division; Hon Justice I. N. Oweibo and Hon. Justice A. Aluko for Lagos Division and Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed and Hon. Justice S.I. Mark for Port-Harcourt

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful Vacation in advance,” it concluded.(NAN)