Federal High Court begins vacation

The Federal High Court on commenced its annual vacation for the year 2021.

In a circular the Chief Registrar the Court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the vacation would on Friday, Sept. 17, while court activities would resume on Sept. 20.

According to Gakko, some courts in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt divisions will remain functional to cater for cases extreme urgency during the period.

He said litigants were at liberty to approach any the aforementioned divisions, nearest to them for litigation.

Meanwhile in Lagos, Hon. Nicholas Oweibo had been assigned to sit as vacation judge during the period.

The circular reads: “The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the General Public, Lawyers, and litigants, that the honourable courts annual vacation for the year 2021 shall commence on , July 26, 2021, and on Friday Sept. 17, 2021.

“However, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency during the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the functional courts located nearest to them.

“The court will resume in all divisions on , Sept. 20, 2021,”the circular read. (NAN)

