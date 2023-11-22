Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation Dec. 18

The judges of the Federal High Court (FHC) will, on Dec. 18, go on Christmas vacation.

The Chief Registrar of FHC, Sulaiman Hassan, in a public notice, a copy of which was gotten by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the judges would resume sitting on Jan. 8, 2024.

Hassan, however, said that Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions would be opened to the public only for matters relating to enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels and matters that concern dire national interest.

It reads: “The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the general public, lawyers and litigants that the court’s Christmas Vacation for the Year 2023 shall commence from Monday, 18 December, 2023 to Friday, 5th January, 2024.

“The court shall resume sitting on Monday, 8th January, 2024.”

By Taiye Agbaje(NAN)

