Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said it would inaugurate fire stations within the markets across the country.

The Zonal Controller, FFS in charge of Kano and Jigawa, Assistant Controller General (ACG), Ahmed Garba-Karaye, stated this when he visited Singer Market to assess the level of damage caused by fire on Monday in Kano.

He said the service was committed to prevent and control fire.

According to him, investigation, Inspectorate and Enforcement (IIE) will inspect and ensure fire safety compliance in public buildings.

“Rising cases of fire outbreaks in Kano market is as a result of high weather temperature and substandard electric appliances.

“Excessive heat, fuel and oxygen as major catalysts of fire triangle and heat can trigger fire without the presence of fuel, kerosene or diesel,” he said.

The Zonal Controller said shops should be well ventilated as congestion could also escalate heat and cause fire.

He urged market leaders to enlighten business owners through signs and announcements, the importance of switching off electric appliances before closing for business.

Garba-Karaye also called on philanthropists and wealthy individuals to contribute their quota, by providing firefighting equipment as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

He advised traders to always be at alert and conscious of fire. (NAN)