Federal Fire Service team win Chief of Defence Staff karate national open 

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) team have won the second edition of the Chief of Defence Staff National Open Karate Championship organised by the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day competition was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
It ended on Saturday with the FFS team beating Team Delta to the top spot, after winning the highest number of medals from the 16 events at the competition.
They won four gold, one silver and two bronze medals, while Delta finished second with Delta winning three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
Team Anambra were a close third with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while Team Edo were fourth with two gold and one silver medals.
NAN reports that the competition was in both the male and femalrpe categories, with individual and team events.
THE WINNERS
1. Individual Kata (Female)
Elizabeth Oghenevogaga (Delta) —– Gold
Kelly Neh (Correctional Service) ——- Silver
Ibiene Fineborne (Nigerian Immigration) —— Bronze
Ngozi Okoro (Anambra) ——- Bronze
2. Individual Kata (Male)
Oluwaseun Olorunbe (Federal Fire Service) —— Gold
Edward Shinyi (Nigerian Police Force) —— Silver
Kehinde Fagboro (Federal Fire Service) ——- Bronze
Taiwo Fagboro (Federal Fire Service) -—— Bronze
3. Team Kata (Female)
Anambra ——- Gold
Delta ——- Silver
Nigerian Army —— Bronze
Unilorin Team —— Bronze
4. Team Kata (Male)
Federal Fire Service —— Gold
Rivers —— Silver
Nigerian Army —— Bronze
Nigerian Police Force ——- Bronze
5. -50Kg (Female)
Ibiene Fineborne (Nigerian Immigration) ——- Gold
Ngozi Okoro (Anambra) —— Silver
Gift Chukuemeka (Delta) —— Bronze
Lovina James (Taraba) ——— Bronze
6. -55Kg (Female)
Elizabeth Oghenevwogaga (Delta) —– Gold
Juliet Ikeh (Nigerian Army) ——- Silver
Kelly Neh (Correctional Service) —— Bronze
Christabel Daniel (Nasarawa state) ——- Bronze
7. -61Kg (Female)
Chinenye Ibeh (Nigerian Navy) —— Gold
Enomfon James (Nigerian Army) —— Silver
Constance Abode (Strata Base Club) ——- Bronze
Harriet Fongoh (Correctional Service) —— Bronze
8. -68Kg (Female)
Rita Ogene (Civil Defence) —— Gold
Blessing Onyeme (Delta) —— Silver
Alice Ikor (Nigerian Army) ——- Bronze
Chinaemerem Chiadaobi (Anambra) —— Bronze
9. +68Kg (Female)
Ujunwa Nwankwo (Anambra) ——- Gold
Chioma Ani (Nasarawa State) —— Silver
Ruth Omani (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze
Zainab Abdulsalam (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze
10. -60Kg (Male)
Sani Mohammed (Edo) ——- Gold
Saidu Ahmed (Nasarawa State) —— Silver
Albert Light (Delta) ——- Bronze
Ebietobong Umoren (Nigeria Police Force) ——- Bronze
11. -67Kg (Male)
(Edo) -—— Gold
——— Silver
Olalekan Adeleye (Nigerian Army) —— Bronze
Mubarak Saeed Muhammed (Nigerian Air Force) ——- Bronze
12. -75Kg (Male)
Oluwaseun Olorunbe (Federal Fire Service) ——— Gold
Sulaiman Shittu (Nasarawa State) ——- Silver
Abdulsamiu Adam (Niger) ——— Bronze
Maurice Okon (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze
13. -84Kg (Male)
Israel Jegede (Strata Base Club) ——— Gold
Bobby Ogene (Federal Fire Service) ——- Silver
Edward Shinyi (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze
Muhammed Akolade (Unilorin) ——- Bronze
14. +84Kg (Male)
Abdulazeez Abdulkareem (Rivers) —— Gold
Umoren Ebenezer (Nigeria Police Force) ——- Silver
Benjamin Onubo (Federal Road Safety Corps) —— Bronze
Onyeka Nwafor (Strata Base Club) —— Bronze
15. Team Kumite (Female)
Delta ———- Gold
Edo ——— Silver
Nigerian Army ——- Bronze
Anambra ——- Bronze
16. Team Kumite (Male)
Federal Fire Service ——— Gold
Strata Base Club ——- Silver
Niger ——— Bronze
Nigeria Police Force ——— Bronze
(NAN)