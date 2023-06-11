Federal Fire Service team win Chief of Defence Staff karate national open 

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) team have won the second edition of the Chief of Defence Staff National Open Karate Championship organised by the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day competition was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

It ended on Saturday with the FFS team beating Team Delta to the top spot, after winning the highest number of medals from the 16 events at the competition.

They won four gold, one silver and two bronze medals, while Delta finished second with Delta winning three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Team Anambra were a close third with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while Team Edo were fourth with two gold and one silver medals.

NAN reports that the competition was in both the male and femalrpe categories, with individual and team events.

THE WINNERS

=============

1. Individual Kata (Female)

Elizabeth Oghenevogaga (Delta) —– Gold

Kelly Neh (Correctional Service) ——- Silver

Ibiene Fineborne (Nigerian Immigration) —— Bronze

Ngozi Okoro (Anambra) ——- Bronze

2. Individual Kata (Male)

Oluwaseun Olorunbe (Federal Fire Service) —— Gold

Edward Shinyi (Nigerian Police Force) —— Silver

Kehinde Fagboro (Federal Fire Service) ——- Bronze

Taiwo Fagboro (Federal Fire Service) -—— Bronze

3. Team Kata (Female)

Anambra ——- Gold

Delta ——- Silver

Nigerian Army —— Bronze

Unilorin Team —— Bronze

4. Team Kata (Male)

Federal Fire Service —— Gold

Rivers —— Silver

Nigerian Army —— Bronze

Nigerian Police Force ——- Bronze

5. -50Kg (Female)

Ibiene Fineborne (Nigerian Immigration) ——- Gold

Ngozi Okoro (Anambra) —— Silver

Gift Chukuemeka (Delta) —— Bronze

Lovina James (Taraba) ——— Bronze

6. -55Kg (Female)

Elizabeth Oghenevwogaga (Delta) —– Gold

Juliet Ikeh (Nigerian Army) ——- Silver

Kelly Neh (Correctional Service) —— Bronze

Christabel Daniel (Nasarawa state) ——- Bronze

7. -61Kg (Female)

Chinenye Ibeh (Nigerian Navy) —— Gold

Enomfon James (Nigerian Army) —— Silver

Constance Abode (Strata Base Club) ——- Bronze

Harriet Fongoh (Correctional Service) —— Bronze

8. -68Kg (Female)

Rita Ogene (Civil Defence) —— Gold

Blessing Onyeme (Delta) —— Silver

Alice Ikor (Nigerian Army) ——- Bronze

Chinaemerem Chiadaobi (Anambra) —— Bronze

9. +68Kg (Female)

Ujunwa Nwankwo (Anambra) ——- Gold

Chioma Ani (Nasarawa State) —— Silver

Ruth Omani (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze

Zainab Abdulsalam (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze

10. -60Kg (Male)

Sani Mohammed (Edo) ——- Gold

Saidu Ahmed (Nasarawa State) —— Silver

Albert Light (Delta) ——- Bronze

Ebietobong Umoren (Nigeria Police Force) ——- Bronze

11. -67Kg (Male)

(Edo) -—— Gold

——— Silver

Olalekan Adeleye (Nigerian Army) —— Bronze

Mubarak Saeed Muhammed (Nigerian Air Force) ——- Bronze

12. -75Kg (Male)

Oluwaseun Olorunbe (Federal Fire Service) ——— Gold

Sulaiman Shittu (Nasarawa State) ——- Silver

Abdulsamiu Adam (Niger) ——— Bronze

Maurice Okon (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze

13. -84Kg (Male)

Israel Jegede (Strata Base Club) ——— Gold

Bobby Ogene (Federal Fire Service) ——- Silver

Edward Shinyi (Nigeria Police Force) —— Bronze

Muhammed Akolade (Unilorin) ——- Bronze

14. +84Kg (Male)

Abdulazeez Abdulkareem (Rivers) —— Gold

Umoren Ebenezer (Nigeria Police Force) ——- Silver

Benjamin Onubo (Federal Road Safety Corps) —— Bronze

Onyeka Nwafor (Strata Base Club) —— Bronze

15. Team Kumite (Female)

Delta ———- Gold

Edo ——— Silver

Nigerian Army ——- Bronze

Anambra ——- Bronze

16. Team Kumite (Male)

Federal Fire Service ——— Gold

Strata Base Club ——- Silver

Niger ——— Bronze

Nigeria Police Force ——— Bronze

