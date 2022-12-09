Federal fire service saves N1.2 trillion worth of properties in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Federal Fire service in Adamawa said it saved N1.2 trillion worth of properties in 48 fire outbreaks in the state between January and December 8, 2022.

Mr Modi Andrew, State Controller of the service, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

He said during the period under review, the fire outbreak destroyed N22 billion worth of properties but no loss of lives was recorded when compared with 2021 where nine lives were lost.

“Due to awareness creation and sensitisation on safety, prevention and responding on time to fire outbreaks helped the situation,” he said.

According to him, the service also received nine false calls during the period which is among other challenges faced by the service, especially now that the price of diesel is N1,000 per litre.

He advised Nigerians to avoid making false calls and to always switch off all electrical appliances when closing for the day to avoid disaster, especially during the dry season.

According to him, the state government should assist the service for successful operations by providing water, utility vehicles and fuel. (NAN)