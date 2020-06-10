Federal Fire Service saves 724 lives, assets worth N1.6trn in 5 months

Share the news













The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola says the Federal Fire Service responded to 2,615 fire calls, saved 724 lives and assets worth N1.629 trillion between June and October 2019.

The minister made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the fourth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He stated that his ministry presented to the Council its score card in the last one year.

Aregbesola explained that the N1.629 billion figure worth of assets saved was arrived at after professional evaluations of the fire incidents responded to by the fire service across the country.

“The Federal Fire Service responded to 2,615 fire calls, saved 724 lives and assets worth N1.629 trillion between June and October 2019.

“We evaluated this within the operational competence of the fire service to evaluate worth of property so as to put clear information and message of their activities and what they have done.

“In their intervention therefore what this means is that they have prevented destruction of assets worth N1.629 trillion between June and October 2019, while saving 724 lives and responded to 2,215 fire calls.’’

The minister disclosed that in the quest to boost personnel morale and ensure higher productivity, the ministry promoted 18,000 paramilitary personnel, describing it as the highest number by any administration.

“The Board of the Agencies has recruited a significant number of officers and men for the Services.’’

On the activities of the nation’s Correctional Service, the minister said 3,000 high capacity Custodial Centres had been constructed in three geo-political zones in the country.

According to him, the Service has embarked on extensive renovation and rehabilitation of cells, barracks and other structures across the country, while 32 Satellite Custodial Centres previously shut down due to insurgency have been re-opened and rehabilitated.

He said 14 new Satellite Custodial Centres and barracks had also been constructed.

“We reactivated Custodial Farm Centres for large scale agricultural production in piggery, fishing, cattle rearing and poultry in different parts of the country.

“About 25 new tractors and two combined harvesters with the accompanying implements have been procured and distributed to Custodial Farm Centres to enhance productivity.

“Three Custodial Farm Centres have been selected for large scale farming based on comparative advantage. They are Kujama Farm in Kaduna State for maize; Lakushi Farm in Plateau State for rice and Ozalla Farm in Edo State for palm oil,’’ Aregbesola said.

He also revealed that the ministry procured ambulances for Custodial Hospitals and renovated hospitals and clinics in various Custodial Centres across the country.

On the implementation of the Border Management Strategy (BMS), the minister said the ministry has completed the installation of MIDAS at all international airports in Nigeria.

“The construction of a world class technology building to manage all Nigeria Immigration Service ICT enhanced systems in Nigeria is nearing completion, while 14 well-equipped Forward Operation Bases (FOB) have been deployed at some entry points of the country.’’

Besides, he revealed that his ministry had created a robust social media presence to serve the citizens of Nigeria and provide improved customer experience on all its services.

These social media platforms, according to him, are: an interactive website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In his contribution, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said he presented the score card of his ministry to the Council at the meeting. (NAN)

Related