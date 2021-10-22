Federal Fire Service records average of 15 accidents in Oyo State monthly

Federal Fire Oyo State records an average of 15 fire and other accidents monthly.

Its Commander, Mr Augustine Adetunji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan on Friday that other accidents included building collapse and mishaps under its purview.

noted that carelessness and negligence were the causes of fire and building collapse.

said the recently took delivery of a 10,000-litres water truck complement what it had on preparatory to the onset of the dry season when fire incidents are higher.

“We shall soon conduct an awareness campaign to sensitise the general public about fire risks inherent the dry season.

“We shall stage street walks Ibadan and some towns the state to sensitise the general public on how to prevent fire accidents and remind people about possible fires during harmattan,’’ said.

Adetunji also told NAN that firemen and women had been visiting factories, industries and corporate establishments “to educate them, inspect safety gadgets to find out if such gadgets are adequate or not.

“We certify adequate gadgets and recommend what to install if gadgets on are inadequate.

“We also train employees of establishments visited on how to handle fire accidents.’’

Adetunji said the Federal Fire complements services rendered by the Oyo State Fire and also conducts training fire prevention.

“Preventing fire starts with creating awareness and sensitising the general public,’’ said.

The commander cautioned Oyo State residents to handle fire with care to avoid infernos, especially during the forthcoming dry, harmattan season. (NAN)

