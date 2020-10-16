Federal Fire Service donates 10 firefighting gear worth N6.5m to Bauchi state govt

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has donated firefighter’s tunic N6.5m to the Bauchi State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the firefighter’s tunic is made from fire resistant, synthetic fabric which retains its structural strength after fireexposure, and resists cuts and tears.

It provides a good level of protection without exacerbating the metabolic heat stress of the firefighter.

The Controller General of the FFS, Mr Ibrahim Liman, made the donation when he visited Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday.

Liman said that each of the tunic donated was worth N650, 000.

He urged the Bauchi state government to complement firefighters efforts in the state to achieve good response time to fire outbreaks, also fire stations should be established across the state.

“We cannot be at the headquarters and spread to every part of the state in good time.

“ Let us establish more stations in all areas in the state to make fire service response time more effective.

“Fire service assets are for the state because they are serving the people. We need your financial support for the maintenance of these trucks,” he said .

He noted that training of fire men across the country did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plans are ongoing to ensure training begin across the federation in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

Responding, Mohammed restates the commitment of the state government to partner with the FFS to ensure that men of the service put in their best.

“We will do good procurement in a manner that you can use your connection with other development partners and governments to help us.

“Our fire service is not doing well and we are tackling the issue,” he said. (NAN)