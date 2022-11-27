Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi: Advertisement -Vacancy For The Post Of Provost

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL) BICHI

P.M.B.3473, KANO STATE

“INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL

ADVERTISEMENT” VACANCY FOR THE POST OF PROVOST

PREAMBLE:

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the vacant post of PROVOST of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Kano State.

1. DUTIES OF THE PROVOST

The Provost is the Chief Executive of the College, and is charged with the responsibility of seeing to the day to day management and operations of the College. The successful candidate would be expected to provide the required Academic, Administrative and Professional leadership for the College in executing the broad policies laid down by the Governing Council for the achievement of the objectives for which the institution was established.

Among others, some specific duties of the Provost include being:

The Chief Academic, Administrative and Accounting Officer of the College. The Chairman of the Academic Board that directs and oversees academic activities of the College. A member of the College Governing Council in charge of providing periodic reports on the progress of the College in terms of personnel, finances, infrastructures and academic matters and ensuring that the decisions of Council are carried out promptly. Responsible for approving and authorizing all payments and expenditures of the College in accordance with financial regulations, treasury circulars and Governing Council’s decisions/directives under sound financial discipline and management. Responsible for ensuring meetings of Council and its Committees are serviced. She/he should be a person that should foster good rapport with relevant organs of the Federal Ministry of Education, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and other professional bodies that would lead to the ultimate attainment of the College’s vision and mission.

2. REQUIREMENTS FOR QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Candidates for the post of Provost shall have the following:

A Doctorate degree from a recognized University in a field relevant to at least one (1) programme in the College. She/he should be a registered and active member of a Professional Association in the field of Education.

The possession of a professional teaching qualification, a minimum of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) or Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) in addition to registration as a Professional teacher with TRCN is MANDATORY.

Candidate must be a Chief lecturer of at least five (5) years cognate experience.

Candidate must not be above the age of fifty – nine (59) years at the time of taking up the appointment.

Candidate must possess a minimum of fifteen (15) years post qualification teaching/research experience in an institution of higher learning; and in addition must have held a senior teaching/research and top administrative post in an institution of higher learning as evidence of ability to manage human and material resources.

Candidate must be of good conduct and character, possess sense of discipline, dedication, drive and resourcefulness; and be able to command the respect and loyalty of the members of staff and students of the College. She/he must be somebody who is not likely to foster personal, social, ethnic, political, religious and other sectional interests.

Candidate must show evidence of good track record in result-oriented researches reaching high National and International status in their research achievements, as evident in scholarly publications.

Candidate must be proficient in ICT packages and capacities.

Candidate must have evidence of community service (both Local and National).

Candidate must be a man/woman of vision, a goal getter and one that can produce and execute a strategic plan for the College.



3. SALARY AND TERMS OF APPOINTMENT:

i. The appointment is for a tenure of four (4) years in the first instance, but the candidate may be eligible for re-appointment for a second and final term of four (4) years based on satisfactory performance.

ii. The salary/remunerations are as contained in the Conditions of Service for Provosts of Federal Colleges of Education, and as may be determined by Government policies from time to time.

4. METHOD OF APPLICATION:

All applications should be submitted in twenty (20) copies with up – to – date Curriculum Vitae and Photocopies of their credentials. The Curriculum Vitae should highlight the following:

Full Name, Surname underlined. Marital Status, Number of Children, indicating the age of each. Date and Place of Birth, Local Government Area and State of Origin Nationality Current Postal Address and Permanent Home Address Educational institutions Attended with Dates Academic and Professional Qualifications and Distinctions with Dates Membership of Professional Associations/Bodies Work Experience in Chronological Sequence Present Employer, Status and salary Extracurricular Activities Publications in Standard APA format Name and Address of three (3) referees, one of which must be the present employer.

5. REFEREES

Applicants for the above post are requested to inform their Referees to send confidential reports on them directly to the Registrar, Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi before the closing date.

6. CLOSING DATE

Applications for the position of Provost including a two (2) paged vision and mission statement for the College in the next four (4) years should be addressed and forwarded to the Registrar/ Secretary to the Council, Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, P.M.B 3473, Kano State not later than six (6) weeks from the date of this publication. All applications should be clearly labeled “Application for the Post of Provost” at the top-left corner of the sealed envelope. This advertisement is also available on www.fcetbichi.edu.ng.

Note: Applicants that are above 59 years of age need not to apply and only the applications of shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

Signed:

Alh. Abdulakrim Bello Norde

REGISTRAR/ SECRETARY TO COUNCIL