Federal Civil Servants decry prolonged delay in minimum wage implementation

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Federal Civil Servants in the FCT, have decried prolonged delay in implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000 even as the economic condition of Nigerians continue to worsen,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the living standard of Nigerians had continued to deteriorate since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy on petroleum products on May 29, 2023.

The liberalisation of the exchange rates windows in June, through floatation of the Naira, also exacerbated the economic situation, leading to a long negotiation between the organised labour and the Federal Government.

However on July 19, both parties settled for N70,000 new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had also, earlier announced a 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage adjustment in salaries of certain categories of workers on the consolidated salary structures.

The wage increase which was supposed to take effect from January till now had neither been paid nor the minimum wage of N70,000 implemented at the end of August.

Findings, however, revealed that Edo, Adamawa, Osun, Taraba, Enugu and Ebonyi states have commenced payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage to their civil servants.

Consistent checks with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission have not yielded any response.

Mrs Maimuna Tijani, a Civil Servant, said that the delay in implementing the new minimum wage and the wage increase was frustrating and unfair.

According to her, civil servants are already struggling to make ends meet, and the government’s failure to follow through on its promises only worsens the situation.

”It shows a lack of commitment to improving the welfare of citizens.”

She said that she had been forced to cut down on non-essential expenses and find additional sources of income, like tutoring.

”I am also relying more on family support and community savings schemes to get by during this tough times,” she said.

Mr Mathew Afolabi, a teacher, said that though the delay might be due to the economic challenges the government might be experiencing, it was critical to prioritise workers’ welfare.

Afolabi said that without a wage increase, the purchasing power of the average teacher had continued to erode, leading to more significant economic problems.

”I have started budgeting more strictly and avoiding unnecessary purchases. I am also considering moving to a cheaper area to reduce my rent expenses. It is tough, but I’am trying to stay optimistic,” he said.

Mrs Lydia Dimka, a Nurse, expressed disappointment at the delay.

”The government has a history of delaying such promises. Unfortunately, it is the average worker who suffers the most, as inflation continues to rise while wages remain stagnant.

”I have had to take on extra shifts and some side jobs to supplement my income.

”We have also reduced our grocery budget in the family by buying in bulk and choosing cheaper alternatives. We are getting by, but it is definitely challenging,” she said.

Ms Chioma Ufodike said that the delay was a clear indication that the government was out of touch with the realities faced by the average Nigerian worker.

Ufodike said that if the government understood the daily struggles, this wage increase would have been implemented immediately.

Ufodike added that she had resorted to “carpooling” and using public transport more often to save on fuel costs.

“Additionally, I have cut down on social activities and non-essential spending. It is not ideal, but it is the only way to cope right now,” she said.

Mrs Seido Terso, a Journalist said that the delay was unacceptable.

Terso said that she had been trying to save as much as possible by cooking at home and avoiding eating out.

”I am also trying to sell unused items to make extra money. It has been a difficult adjustment, but I am managing.

”The delay shows a lack of respect for workers who have been patiently waiting for the wage increase.

”The government needs to take swift action before things get worse for everyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, an economist, Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu, has said that the solution for Nigerians was not in implementing the minimum wage only.

According to Ekechukwu, the solution is to ensure that the inflation rate reduces, exchange rate moderates, fuel prices reduce, employment opportunities are created, and criminality and banditry reduced.

“That way, even if the minimum wage is not achieved, Nigerians will still be able to manage the economic situation.

“As a country, however, we must be seen to be meeting and fulfilling our promises in order to be trusted both now and in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, in spite of the hardship already being faced by Nigerians, the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPCL) on Tuesday shockingly directed an increase in pump price of petrol from about N568 per litre to about N855 per litre.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the immediate reversal of the new increase in pump price of petrol.

The President of the NLC, joe Ajaero, said that the congress felt a deep sense of betrayal by the increase in the pump price of petrol.

He said that one of the reasons for accepting N70,000 as national minimum wage was the understanding that the pump price of petrol would not be increased.

“The government gave the options of either N250,000 minimum wage and a rise in the pump price between N1,500 and N2,000 or N70,000 minimum wage and retaining pump price of N568 – N617 per litre.

”We opted for the latter because we could not bring ourselves to accept further punishment on Nigerians.

”But here we are, barely one month after and with government yet to commence payment of the new national minimum wage, confronted by a reality we cannot explain.

“It is both traumatic and nightmarish,” Ajaero said. (NAN)