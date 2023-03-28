Federal Character Commission amendment Bill passes 2nd reading

By Femi Ogunshola

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) amendment Bill has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.



Rep. Unyime Idem (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) while leading the debate on the general principles of the bill at plenary on Tuesday, said it was meant to reflect the principle of federal character.



Idem said that the bill made provision for appointment of the FCC Chairman and Secretary from different parts of the country to reflect the principle of federal character.



He said the bill which was read for the first time on July 15, 2021 sought among other things to put in place a legal framework and guide for the presidential appointment of the two key positions of the commission.



He said the commission was primarily established with to promote, monitor and enforce compliance with the principles of sharing all bureaucratic, economic, media and political posts at all levels of government.



He said that the act made distinct provisions for the presidential appointment of the chairman of the commission and another crucial appointment by the president for the position of the secretary.



He said the bill sought to amend the provision of the act to reinstate the position that the two critical positions to be appointed by the president should be mandatorily from each region of the country.



This according to him would be for the effective running and administration of the objectives of setting up of the commission.

The lawmaker while given the highlight of the bill said, “this Bill has an amendment of a Section of about two subsections which are vital and significant to the management and effective administration of the objectives of the commission.



He said it would help in equitable distribution of the key positions in the commission.(NAN).