Federal Character awards Sambo for commitment to transport infrastructure

By Lucy Ogalue

Abuja, Dec.20, 2022 (NAN) The Federal Character Commission has commended the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, for his commitment to the infrastructural development in the country’s transport sector.

The Special Assistant to the minister on Media and Publicity, Dr Sam Idiagbonya, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“This is in recognition of the Honourable Minister’s commitment to the infrastructural development in the country’s transportation sector.

“It is also in recognition for the zeal to foster unity in his sector, his home state Taraba and Nigeria at large, which is the principle the Federal Character Commission stands for,” he said.

According to Idiagbonya, the award was handed to the Minister by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali Baba.

The Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, appreciated the Minister for successfully taking charge of the transportation, waterways, rail corridors and by extension the road sector.

“Honourable Minister, you are in charge of the road, rail and waterways, and I must say you are doing a good job.

“This award is given for your outstanding services in the transportation sector,” Dankaka said.

The chairman described the minister as a man of integrity and a man of his word.

She thanked him for his guidance, availability and for always extolling the ethos of the Federal Character Commission.

Responding, Sambo thanked the organisers of the event, particularly, the Chairman of the Commission, Dankaka.

He also appreciated the IGP for cooperating with the ministry to provide security along the rail corridors in the country, particularly, the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor since the reopening.

Sambo thanked the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Services, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, for his cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, noting that there was room for more.

“I must say, I am touched by this award, honestly I was indisposed, I was sending my wife to represent me hitherto, but I had to muscle up the strength to be here tonight.

“And I must say, I was ambushed, I never expected such a huge award, thank you indeed for counting me worthy.

“Thank you, my dear sister, the Chairman, I am deeply touched.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, for the force’s commitment to ensuring safety along our rail corridors as well as our waterways.

“And my brother the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Retired Col. Hammed Ali, for their partnership over the years, particularly in the maritime sector, and we look forward to more,” he said

The minister also on behalf of the Federal Character Commission, presented awards to the Nigerian Police Force, received by the IG and the Nigerian Customs Services, received by the CG.

He presented awards to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigerian Army, Federal Polytechnic Bali, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) among other beneficiaries.(NAN)