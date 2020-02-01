FEDCOL 15th Edition, FGC Daura, FGGC Calabar emerge best

Federal Government College (FGC), Daura, Katsina State, and Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Calabar, Cross Rivers, have emerged as best in male and female categories, respectively, of FEDCOL Games in Port Harcourt.

The 15th Edition of the Federal Government Colleges (FEDCOL) games started on Jan. 27 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The 5-day event ended on Friday.FGC Daura clinched three Gold medals and One Silver medal, while FGGC Calabar secured three Gold medals.

The Chairman of the 15th Edition of FEDCOL, Mr Akie Fubara, commended directors of the Federal Ministry of Education, Principals, Vice Principals and other officials for demonstrating high level of dedication and commitment to duty.

Fubara specially recognised Team 101 and FGGC Calabar for their wonderful display of special skills in drums and cultural display, all in unity of purpose, demonstrating oneness in diversity despite cultural differences.

“Congratulations to all participants, most importantly our award winners, you have made us proud, ensure you keep improving, which can only be by constant training.

“Make up your minds to do better and surpass your past years; dream big, though you may start small as you have just started but you can rule your world through professionalism, ” he said.

Fubara, a former Commissioner for Transport in Rivers, stated that one cardinal gain of FEDCOL games was its brazen competitiveness, love, unity and development, not only interpersonal level but the states and Nigeria at large.

NAN also reports that FGC Odogbolu, Ogun, won two gold and one Silver medals, while FGC Ijanikin-Lagos secured two Gold and three Bronze medals to win second position in male and female categories, respectively.

In male category, FGC Enugu and FGC Nise in Anambra, had one Gold, three Silver and one Bronze medals each to win third position, while FGC Jos emerged third in female category with two Gold medals. (NAN)