Fed. University of Education,  Bichi, Bill passes 2nd reading in Senate

By Naomi Sharang

A bill for the establishment of Federal University of Education ( Technical) Bichi in Kano State on Wednesday passed second reading at the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jibrin Barau (APC -Kano ).

Barau in his lead debate said that there was the need to have strong system in the educational sector with establishment of more institutions for training of teachers.

According to him, the objectives of the proposed Federal University of Education in Bichi is to encourage advancement of learning to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.

“To develop and offer academic, technical and professional programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post graduate research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, developmental and adaptive skills in education.

” To produce socially mature educational men and women with capabilities not to only understand the educational and technological needs of Nigeria as a nation, but also to exploit existing educational infrastructure and improve on them to develop new ones.

“To bring quality change in Technical Education by focusing on teacher education, through teaching and learning innovations.

“My highly respected colleagues, the enactment of this bill will go a long way in transforming the decayed educational infrastructure in Nigeria and change the educational fortunes of the country for the better.

“It will also provide a balanced educational development in Kano State and indeed the entire country,” he said.

The bill was passed for second reading when put to voice votes by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan thereafter referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TetFund for more legislative inputs.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

