The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, on Wednesday expressed willingness to partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to educate students and the public on road safety laws to curtail incidence of road accidents.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, made the pledge when he received a delegation from the FRSC led by Mr Isyaku Hassan, the newly deployed Unit Commander of Nasarawa and Toto Local Governments in his Office.

Ahmed also assured the determination of the polytechnic to deepen synergy with the corps to support the vision of the Federal Government toward reducing road accidents in the country.

The rector, who congratulated the unit commander on his new posting, noted that with improved collaboration between the polytechnic and FRSC, policies and programmes of the Federal Government on road safety could easily be implemented for national development.

Ahmed stressed the need for the corps to massively deploy men and equipment to ensure enforcement of road safety laws on the roads.

The rector commended the efforts of the Nasarawa and Toto Unit command for ensuring free flow of traffic in the area, saying the efforts had ensured punctuality of resumption of duty of the institution personnel.

Ahmed advised the FRSC to establish a Road Safety Club in the institutions to enable students acquaint themselves with traffic rules.

The rector also emphasised the need for both academic and non-academic staff of the polytechnic to join the road safety special marshal team to enhance road safety management.

Earlier, the Unit Commander, Hassan, expressed readiness of the unit command to work closely with the polytechnic to educate students on road safety tips.

He thanked the management of the Institution for their unflinching support to the programmes and activities of the FRSC. (NAN)

