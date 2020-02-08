Fed. Poly Nasarawa matriculates 3,185 students, urges security consciousness

The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa on Saturday matriculated 3,185 fresh students, with a call on them to always be security consciousness.

Among the students were 2,585 admitted to undertake National Diploma courses, while 600 were admitted into Higher National Diploma programmes.

Addressing students at the 36th Matriculation Ceremony, the Rector, Abdullahi Ahmed, urged them to be security conscious at all times and be law-abiding members of the community.

He noted that security had become an issue of serious concern all over the country, assuring the new intakes that the management of the institution would never spare anything in the efforts to secure the institution.

“We have agile and experienced security personnel around the school community; they will consistently monitor students movements and interactions, sometimes without their knowledge.”

He said that management was constructing and upgrading students’ hostels, perimeter wall fencing and installing street lights to ensure that students were fully protected.

“We are also setting out new policies that will make it easier to identify ourselves, as members of one big family.

“These include the new dress code and timely provision of Identity Cards for both staff and students.

“It will become mandatory for everyone, both staff and students, to have our Identity cards conspicuously displayed on our persons once on campus. I pray for your cooperation in this, please,” Ahmed said.

He warned against indiscipline, social vices, cultism, drug abuse, indecent dresses, examination malpractices and other misdeeds, saying that anyone caught would face severe sanctions. (NAN)