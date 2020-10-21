Fed. Poly Mubi re-opens Oct. 26

The Management of Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, has fixed Oct. 26 for resumption of academic activities.

A statement by Mr Medan Ndodi, the polytechnic’s Director, Resources and Academic, on Wednesday in Yola, said the academic calendar was approved during an emergency meeting of the school’s academic board, held on Monday.

“In line with the Academic Board meeting, it approved and fixed Monday 26, October, 2020 for the full resumption of all staff and Students.

“The institution management is hereby directing all returning students to come along with washable face mask and hand sanitiser as directed by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19,’’ Ndodi said.