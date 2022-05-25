Fed Poly Damaturu refutes employment advert

The management of Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe, has dismissed a fake online advertisement purportedly placed by the institution calling for applications for employment of new staff.

Mr Muhammad Nguru, Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the institution, made the clarifications in a statement on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Nguru said the clarification became imperative in view of a purported viral online advertisement calling for application for employment for teaching and non- teaching staff.

“In view of the foregoing, the polytechnic has distanced itself from the advertisement as embargo on employment is still in inforce and not yet lifted.

“Therefore, whoever considers it and apply, does that at his or her own risk. It is from scammers and disclaimers not from the Polytechnic,” he said.

He added that the management had frowned at the attempt to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians and warned perpetrators to desist from the act.

“If this kind of situation happens again the institution has no option than to take legal action against the perpetrators,” he said. (NAN)

