Fed. Poly Ado-Ekiti re-opens Oct. 19

The Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, will resume on Monday, Oct. 19, for the continuation of 2019/2020 academic session.

The notice of resumption is contained in a circular signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem.

The registrar advised all students to come along with relevant documents that contain their bio-data and other means of identification.

The means of identification, according to the circular, are payment of acceptance fee and other fees for new students as well as identification cards.

She advised the students to ensure full compliance with various COVID-19 measures and protocols.