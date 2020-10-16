Fed. Poly Ado-Ekiti re-opens Oct. 19

The Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, will resume on Monday, Oct. 19, for the continuation of 2019/2020 academic session.
The notice of resumption is contained in a circular signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem.
The registrar advised all students to come along with relevant documents that contain their bio-data and other means of identification.
The means of identification, according to the circular, are payment of acceptance fee and other fees for new students as well as identification cards.
She advised the students to ensure full compliance with various COVID-19 measures and protocols.
“In addition, all students are to please note that their screening will take place at the main gates of the two campuses for compliance with the resumption guidelines as stated on the website: _www.fedpolyado.edu.ng_ which they are to visit promptly for details.
“Consequently, all students are hereby advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols upon their resumption.
“These include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and sanitising of hands using the various equipment placed at strategic points, wearing of facemasks and all other measures/guidelines, in line with best practices.
“The students are to note and come to the campus with their face masks and hand sanitisers for their personal use,’’ the registrar added. (NAN)
