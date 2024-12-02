Fed. fire service saves 25 lives, property worth N78.5bn in 3 months  – official

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says it has saved 24 lives and property worth N78. 5bn from fire incidents in the third quarter of 2024.

By Yahaya Isah

This is contained in a statistics made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday by the Head, Public Relations of the service, DCF AbdulRasheed Ashafa.

According to the statistics, six lives were lost and property worth N11.3bn to 288 fire incidents across the country within the period under review.

It said that the causes of the fire incidents include electrical equipment malfunction, power surge, candles, illegal storage of petroleum products, bush fires, gas explosion and bomb explosion among others.

According to the statistics, affected areas include private dwellings, public buildings, educational establishments, shops, clubs, hotels, restaurants, factories, banks, petrol stations, transformers, timber sheds, automobiles and markets.

The statistics further showed that there was significant reduction in the cases of fire outbreaks across the country this year compared to the third quarter of last year.

It noted that in the 2023 third quarter, the value of property loss is put at N23bn as against N11bn in 2024.

It attributed the feat to the aggressive nationwide enlightenment campaign on fire safety measures embarked on by the service. (NAN)