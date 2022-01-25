Fed fire service records 32 calls in Plateau

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Plateau, says it has recorded 32 fire outbreaks in the state in 2021.Mr Tanfa Bonkat, Head, Operations of the service in the state disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.Bonkat said that of the 32 fire calls, the command responded to 30, adding that no casualty was recorded.

He attributed the cause of the fire incidents to bush burning, carelessness, suspected arson, improper use of electrical appliances, among others“In 2021, we received 32 fire calls and responded to 30.“

We saved properties worth N279,300; unfortunately, property worth over N4.6 million were destroyed in various incidences.“But the good story is that no casualty was recorded,” he said.

He called on residents of the state to take proactive measures toward averting future occurrences.(NAN)

