Fed fire service records 32 calls in Plateau

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Plateau, says it has recorded 32 fire outbreaks in the state .Mr Tanfa Bonkat, Head, Operations of the service in the state disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.Bonkat said that of the 32 fire calls, the command responded to 30, adding that casualty recorded.

He attributed the cause of the fire incidents to bush burning, carelessness, suspected arson, improper use of electrical appliances, among others“In 2021, we received 32 fire and responded to 30.“

We saved properties N279,300; unfortunately, property over N4.6 were destroyed in various incidences.“ the good story is that casualty recorded,” he said.

He called on of the state to take measures toward averting future occurrences.(NAN) 

