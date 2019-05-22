FEC records 100% attendance as Buhari presides over valedictory session

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Council Chamber, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council meeting which began at about 11.00am, has Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari; Head of Service, Winfred Oyo-Ita; and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno in attendance.

Others at the meeting were all cabinet ministers, presidential aides, and secretariat staff of the council.

NAN observed that the meeting went into a closed-door session as journalists and other non-members of the council were asked to vacate the venue.

The out-going Federal Executive Council was inaugurated by President Buhari on Nov. 11, 2015. (NAN)

