FEC observes 1 minute silence in honour of ex-minister, Ige

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Ige, who died at 83.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was presided over President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

NAN reports that the family of Ige announced his death on May 9.

NAN reports that those in attendance at the meeting are the Vice-President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Others are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno.

Cabinet ministers at the council chamber include Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami; the Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed;Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hedi Sirika and Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora; Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

NAN reports that other cabinet members including the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen are participating in the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

