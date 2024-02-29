FEC mourns former education minister, Prof. Fabian Osuji

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Thursday, mourned late Prof. Fabian Osuji, a former minister of education, who died at the age of 82.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the condolence message in Abuja on behalf of FEC in a statement by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information in his office.

The SGF described the late minister as a thorough-bred politician and an experienced scholar.

He said Osuji’s love for humanity and passion for development of university education in Nigeria through policy making, research and publications had made an indelible mark in the education sector.

He, therefore, commiserated with the government and people of Imo, his immediate family and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Osuji was appointed minister of education during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he played a key role in initiating policies that impacted positively in the education sector of the country. (NAN)

By Okon Okon