FEC mourns ex-ministers Olowoporoku, Baba

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



The Federal Executive (FEC), Wednesday, observed a minute silence in honour two former ministers, Sen. Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Baba.

Olowoporoku was a one-time Minister Science and Technology while Baba was at different times, Minister State for Petroleum Resources and Minister State for Defence.

While officially announcing the passage of the two ministers to the , the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss , recalled their various services to the country.

Olowoporoku, who died March 24, 2021, aged 76, served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate and was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic.

Also, Baba, aged 81, died March 26, 2021.

The FEC meeting, which was presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and seven ministers in attendance.

The ministers in attendance were those of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Others were ministers of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The of of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other members of the joined the meeting virtually. (NAN)

