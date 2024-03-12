FEC mourns ex-minister of state for health, Gabriel Aduku

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has mourned the passing of former Minister of State for Health, Chief Gabriel Aduku, aged, 80

.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), mourned the passing of renowned architect on Tuesday in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, the Director Information in his office.

The late Aduku was appointed Minister of State for Health during the administration of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, where he played an important role in driving policies that have impacted positively in the health sector of the country.

According to Akume, Aduku was a man with a “midas touch” whose sway as the Chairman, Revenue Allocation Committee of the National Constitutional Conference, birthed the 13 per cent derivation formula which was embedded in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

SGF described the late Aduku as a true embodiment of a politician, a masterful architect, whose unwavering commitment contributed immensely to the eradication of quackery in the architectural field through effective monitoring.

According to the SFG, Aduku made all the achievements during his tenure as President of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria.

He commiserated with the Government and people of Kogi State and his immediate family and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose. (NAN)

By Okon Okon