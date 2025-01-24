FEC mourns ex-FCT Minister Useni

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has mourned the passing of a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, aged 82.

By Okon Okon





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, on behalf of FEC, conveyed the condolence message in a statement by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director Information and Public Relations in his office, on Friday in Abuja.

Useni was appointed Minister of FCT and also Minister of Transport during the military regime of former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

“Late General Useni served the nation meritoriously in the implementation of the master-plan of the FCT during its budding stage.”

The SGF described the late army general as one of the quintessential army generals whose selfless sacrifice in promoting the nation’s peace and unity will remain indelible in the sand of time.

He urged younger military officers to imitate his enviable track records.

Akume eulogised the unwavering determination of the late military icon for his services to people and the nation at large, which led to his transition to politics.

He served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 2015.

Akume commiserated with the Government and people of Plateau, his immediate family and prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose. (NAN)