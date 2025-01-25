FEC Mourns Death of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), mourns the passing of the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, aged 82.

This is contained in a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, the Director, Information & Public Relations, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Lt Gen Useni was appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory and also Minister of Transport during the military regime of the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha where he served the nation meritoriously in the implementation of the master-plan of the FCT during its budding stage.

SGF described the late Army General as one of the quintessential Army Generals whose selfless sacrifice in promoting the nation’s peace and unity will remain indelible in the sand of time, urging the younger military officers to imitate his enviable track records.

Sen. Akume eulogised the unwavering determination of the late Military icon to serve his people and the nation at large which led to his transition to politics and served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akume commiserates with the Government and people of Plateau State, his immediate family and prays to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.