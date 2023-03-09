FEC felicitates with Osinbajo at 66

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has felicitated with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/ Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha made this known in a statement on Thursday signed on behalf of the Council.

Mustapha stated,”The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/ Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha, CFR, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), felicitates with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

“FEC describes Prof. Osinbajo as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to fatherland as well as to God.

“Prof. Osinbajo’s exemplary leadership qualities, as exemplified in his unreserved allegiance to matters of State deserve emulation of aspiring leaders.

“FEC prays God to continue to shower Prof. Osinbajo with good health, protection and wisdom to enable him keep supporting the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It wishes him a happy 66th birthday.”