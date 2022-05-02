FEC felicitates with Muslim faithful at Sallah

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), fecilitates with the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in a statement noted that Ramadan as a period of spiritual rejuvenation provides the worshippers with an opportunity to continue to reflect on the lessons of the fast which include love, sacrifice, endurance, obedience and compassion.

“Believers are therefore urged to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability, development and growth of the country.

“FEC wishes Nigerians a happy Sallah Celebration,” he stated.

