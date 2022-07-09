FEC felicitates with Muslim faithful at Eid-El-Kabir

By Okon Okon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mustapha said executive council members had advised Muslim faithful to use the opportunity to continue to reflect on love, obedience, sacrifice and compassion among others.

“FEC urges the adherents to use this opportunity to continue to reflect on its lessons which include love, obedience , sacrifice and compassion among others.

” FEC therefore, implores believers to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability in order to enhance growth and development in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the Federal Executive, therefore, wishes Nigerians a happy and successful Eid-el-kabir celebration. (NAN)

