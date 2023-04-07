FEC felicitates with Christian faithful on Good Friday, Easter

By Okon Okon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated with Christian faithful as they celebrated Good Friday and Easter to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha, who conveyed the message on behalf of FEC in a statement on Friday in Abuja, urged the Christian faithful to use the period to imitate Jesus Christ.

He said Jesus submitted to the will of God by willingly offering himself as a sacrifice to redeem mankind to God.

The SGF noted that the two great events in the Christian calendar, Good Friday and Easter, symbolised the triumph of good over evil, and prayed that the season awakened in Christians, the spirit of dedication to public good and selfless service to the nation.

Mustapha further urged Christians to use the opportunity offered by the events to reconcile with God by imbibing the spirit of love, self-sacrifice, forgiveness, humility, as well as the love for the country.

He prayed that the supreme sacrifice instilled in Christians the commitment to nation-building, while the resurrection of Christ on Easter, a rejuvenation of faith and triumph over challenges in nation-building, peaceful co-existence and a successful transition programme.

“The period should herald a rebirth and healing of the country, emphasising the need to use the period to pray for the success of the incoming administration.

“FEC wishes the Christian faithful a successful Good Friday and a happy Easter celebration,” he said. (NAN)