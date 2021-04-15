FEC felicitates Osinbajo at his 64th birthday

(NAN) Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 64th birthday celebration.

Mr Boss Mustapha, to Government of Federation (SGF), conveyed behalf of FEC in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

While congratulating Osinbajo, FEC noted that his commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to the service, was a constant source of inspiration/guide to of them working closely with him as well as those observing from a far.

“It our fervent prayer that God will continue to grant you grace, good health and wisdom to enable you contribute more towards the building of a better Nigeria,” SGF prayed. (NAN)

