(NAN)The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 64th birthday celebration.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the message on behalf of the FEC in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

While congratulating Osinbajo, FEC noted that his commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to the service, was a constant source of inspiration/guide to many of them working closely with him as well as those observing from a far.

“It is our fervent prayer that God will continue to grant you grace, good health and wisdom to enable you contribute more towards the building of a better Nigeria,” SGF prayed. (NAN)

