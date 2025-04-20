FEC Extends Easter Greetings to Christians, Urges Prayers for National Unity

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians across the country on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), emphasizing the importance of the season in promoting hope, peace, and unity.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians across the country on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), emphasizing the importance of the season in promoting hope, peace, and unity.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Akume felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebrations. He described Christ’s sacrificial love as a powerful symbol of salvation and liberation for believers, urging all Christians to reflect on His teachings.

“The sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represent a beacon of hope and a call to selfless living,” Akume noted. “Christians are encouraged to emulate His virtues—love, forbearance, selflessness, and forgiveness—in every aspect of their lives.”

He also called on Nigerians to continue to uphold prayers for the nation’s peace and unity, stressing the need for collective support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at building a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

The FEC concluded by wishing Christians a reflective Good Friday and a joyful Easter celebration.