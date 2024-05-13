FEC continues on Tuesday – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said on Monday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting would continue on Tuesday.

Idris stated this while briefing the State House Correspondent at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “there is no briefing today. A lot of far reaching decisions are being taken and the conclusions will be made available tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Therefore, FEC will continue tomorrow,” he said.

The meeting which is presided over by President Bola Tinubu was attended by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike.

Others are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaima-Ibrahim, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FEC comprises cabinet members and is part of the executive branch of the government.

It determines the general direction of domestic and foreign policies of the Government; coordinating the activities of the President, the Vice-President and the Ministers in the discharge of their responsibilities.(NAN)



By Salisu Sani-Idris