FEC congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu, his Vice President-Elect, Shettima

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha has congratulated the President-Elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory in at the just concluded presidential election.

He said,”The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha (CFR), on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC), congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“FEC notes that the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.”

“It has the confidence that the in-coming administration will build on the legacies of the out-going administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.

“In this regard, FEC calls on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.

“Also, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council looks forward to working with the in-coming administration and its team during the transition period,” he said.