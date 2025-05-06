FEC approves variation, dualisation of inherited road projects

Mr Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved alterations to the scope of several inherited road projects across the countr

By Salif Atojoko

Mr Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved alterations to the scope of several inherited road projects across the country, within the available funds.

Umahi made this statement while briefing State House Correspondents after the fifth FEC meeting on Monday.

He explained that the first approval was for the 15-kilometer Section One of the Akure-Eta-Ogburu-Ijo-Ekiti border to Ikere-Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, which extends into Ondo State. The project will be dualised at a cost of N19.407 billion.

The Minister noted that the second project approved by FEC was the rescoping and variation of the 375-kilometer Sokoto road, which runs through Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna.

at the end of the last administration, would be dualised and divided into four sections, with the first section being constructed from Sokoto to Zamfara by SKCC using reinforced concrete.

He further explained that the second section of the project, spanning 175 kilometers in the Zamfara axis, was awarded to Setraco at N105 billion.

“In line with FEC’s approval, we had to review the contract, but within the available funds of N105 billion. We rescoped it to 82.4 kilometers, plus six bridges, for the same contract sum of N105 billion,” Umahi said.

He also referenced another similar project, the 105-kilometer Maiduguri-Mongonu Road in Borno, awarded on July 3, 2018.

“Phase one, which covers 30 kilometers, has a contract sum of N21 billion. The second phase will commence once the first section is completed and will be brought before FEC,” he explained.

He said other FEC-approved projects include the Abakaliki-Afikpo flyover in Ebonyi, awarded at N25 billion, and the construction of Ikoga Road and Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo Road in Ogun, which were awarded for N37.045 billion.

“The rescoped 77-kilometer Enugu-Onitsha Road has been awarded for N150 billion. Part of the ongoing Enugu-Onitsha Road project is being carried out by MTN under tax credit.

“Also, the Benin-Shagamu-Ore Road project has been awarded for N187 billion to CBC.

“Another major project approved by FEC is the 7th Axial Road, initially approved by the last administration for funding by the China Exim Bank.

“When we were in China, Mr. President presented two projects to the President of China: the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road and the 7th Axial Road.

“This project is 50 kilometers long, with five kilometers of bridges.

“It is an evacuation corridor that will transport goods from the Lekki Deep Sea Port, including those from the Dangote refinery and fertiliser plant,” said Umahi.

He further explained that the 7th Axial Road would link to Ekpe and the Shagamu-Ore Road, providing an exit for goods to the 17 southern states and other northern states in the region.

The project, he said was approved for 651.7 million dollars.

"In addition, the Council approved phase one of the Aba-Ikot-Ekpene Road for N30.23 billion, ratified the rehabilitation of Ebute-Ero Outer Marina Shoreline, originally awarded at N114 billion but revised to N176.495 billion, and approved the rehabilitation of the Chamnuman section of the Gombe-Yola Road in Adamawa.

“In addition, the Council approved phase one of the Aba-Ikot-Ekpene Road for N30.23 billion and ratified the rehabilitation of Ebute-Ero Outer Marina Shoreline. Originally awarded at N114 billion, the project was revised to N176.495 billion.

The Council also approved the rehabilitation of the Chamnuman section of the Gombe-Yola Road in Adamawa, which has been rescoped into phases. The first phase was awarded at N9.253 billion in favour of CGC.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)