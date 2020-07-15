FEC approves Solid Waste Management Policy

Share the news













The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved Solid Waste Management Policy to boost employment opportunities and ensure healthy environment in the country.

The Minister of Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmood, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council’s eighth virtual meeting in Abuja.

He said the policy would provide a framework for a comprehensive integrated solid waste management and involves the federal, state and local governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations as stakeholders.

“This is something that needs a coordinated effort which will mean healthier people and provide jobs.

“Waste is no longer waste but resources. We consider it a resource you can recycle, ultimately the garbage can be turned to other things, we have a recycling plant in Karu and the pallets produced can be used to make interlocks and many other things.

“That is why we need this comprehensive waste management plan which has been approved.

“The next thing is the implementation. The implementation will require the input of everybody. Waste Management as we all know is on concurrent list, meaning the federal, states can make laws and local government can make by-laws.“

He further revealed that the policy was put together by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and the Federal Ministry of Environment as well as other stakeholders.

“With this a lot of jobs will be created from the recycling plant in Karu. We will also be inviting the private sector to come and invest,’’ he added.

In her contribution, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Farouk, said she outlined the achievements and challenges facing the ministry during the meeting.

She identified lack of funds and office accommodation as major challenges facing the ministry.(NAN)

Related