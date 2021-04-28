The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) as part of deliberate measures to address the worsening poverty in the country.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approved NPRGS was submitted to the Federal Executive Council by Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

“The Presidential Economic Advisory Council had some weeks back submitted the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy to the Federal Executive Council.

“It was widely debated today, and eventually passed as a conclusion.

“The federal executive council noted the worsening poverty in the country and the efforts to redress that situation.

“It’s not as if government is not aware that there is poverty in the land but things are being done.

“One of it is this national poverty reduction with growth strategy that was presented today.’’

According to the presidential aide, this move by government is in line with President Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“The council also noted that the President had pledged to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. Actually, by June 12, that promise would be two years old.

“It was work in progress that would get done.

“The President had directed the Secretary to Government of the Federation and the Chairman, Presidential Economic Advisory Council to come up with a sustainable poverty reduction strategy and that is what is codified in this document that was passed today,” he added.

He said the council also approved the implementation of the strategy, and its incorporation into the medium-term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050.

Adesina revealed that the council also directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to prepare a bill on the policy for submission to the National Assembly.

He said that the essence was to make the implementation of the strategy sustainable. (NAN)

