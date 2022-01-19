FEC approves over N56bn projects for FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved two projects for the Federal Capital Territory at the sum of N56.2 billion naira.



FCT Minister, Malam Muhamad Musa Bello disclosed this to newsmen at the end the Meeting of the Council which held on Wednesday 19th January, 2022.





The projects are for the full scope development of the FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction (Stage 1), at the cost of N54,946,909,160.04 and the construction of access road and car Park for the Abuja Light Rail Gbazango Station (Lot 7) at the sum of N1,291,568,845.33.





While providing insight into the justification for the two projects, the Minister explained that the construction of the road from Kuje to Airport Expressway became necessary because the existing 2-lane single carriage way road is grossly inadequate to carry the current traffic and presently in a deplorable condition requiring frequent rehabilitation.



5. He said when fully constructed, the road will open up for development, parts of Phase V of the Federal Capital City (FCC) as well as open up the Kuje Satellite Town, while connecting the Airport Expressway to the future Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in line with the Abuja Master Plan.





The project the Minister added will also decongest the vehicular traffic originating from the Federal Capital City (FCC) to Kuje and provide free traffic flow along the route as well as provide an alternative route to Gwagwalada road.





He said the 9Km road with a spur to Kyami district, is one of the key regional roads of the Federal Capital Territory that traverses the FCT from the North to the South that is planned to link other future Federal Roads to the FCT and other parts of the Country.



On the access road and car Park for the Abuja Light Rail Gbazango Station, the Minister said the public attraction to the completed Gbazango Train Station in the area has necessitated need to provide immediate access to-and-from the train station and to further enhance maximum functionality Abuja Rail Mass Transit System (ARMTS) of the Federal Capital City (FCC) due to commenced operation.



According to him, “The project, when completed, will help to create access and open up the area to allow for physical development to be realized. It will further reduce traffic pressure being experienced on the existing roads within the area as well as link up with the Outer Northern Expressway-ONEX (Murtala Muhammed Expressway)”.



He added that the facility will improve the security situation in the area, create job opportunities as well as the enhancement of socio-economic activities of the FCT.



The Gbazango Station located within Gbazango area of Kubwa Satellite Town is planned to start from the existing Arab Road and connect the train station through a service facility corridor in Gbazango and Kubwa areas.

