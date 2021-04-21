The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved augmentation of N8.39billion for the completion of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera Road.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he briefed State House correspondents on outcome of Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the augmentation affected only 85kilometres of the 185kilometres portion of the road project.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum to Council.

“It was for the augmentation of the contract for Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera Road, the portion covering 185 kilometres awarded to CRCC Construction Company.

“The company is seeking an augmentation of the contract sum by N8.39 billion, which was approved and the reason was for price changes, essentially, between 2012 when the contract was awarded, and now.

“Materials and costs have changed and also the scope of works of the 85 kilometres of the road has to be changed now from rehabilitation to reconstruction because it has deteriorated from when it was awarded 12 years ago. So, Council approved this.’’

According to the minister, the first section of the road covering 296 kilometres has since been completed.

“The entire 296 kilometres is now motorable.

“About 100 kilometres of the second section, which is the subject of augmentation, from Yauri to Makera, has been completed so we just have 85 kilometres to go,’’ he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

