FEC approves N8.1 billion for completion of dam in Nasarawa

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N8.1 billion for the completion of the construction of Farin-Ruwa multipurpose dam in Nasarawa State.

The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the third virtual meeting of the Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhamamdu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

He said the project was started by the Nasarawa State Government in 2013 but the state government in 2018, requested the federal government to take over for completion of the project.

He said: “President Buhari approved the project, a multipurpose dam project with provision for water supply, irrigation and 20 megawatts hydropower station.

“All we intend to do at the federal level is to complete the dam and then hope that we can get a concessionaire to take over the component of the hydropower, which includes the construction of the power house, the turbines and the transmission lines.

“The contract sum is N8.14 billion inclusive of all taxes with the completion period of 24 months.

“It comprises of the completion of the dam embankment, spring lay and outlet works for the water supply and hydropower component, 20 kilometres of access road and rehabilitation of some service quarters.’’

In his contribution, the Minister of Defence, retired Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi, said his ministry made presentation to the Council on its achievements and challenges in the last one year.

He said: “We spoke about our short comings. We talked about manpower shortage, inadequate funding for the Ministry of Defence. We talked about all the operations we have been conducting, the successes and failures of each of the operations right from Operation Lafia Dole to Operation Tawase.

“The shortcomings of each of the operations were discussed and God so kind contributions were made by members of the council and I think in no distant time there will be a change in the conduct of our affairs in the Ministry of Defence.’’(NAN)

