FEC approves N754m for EFCC’s Command and Control Centre





The Federal Executive Council has approved N754 million for the construction of a Command and Control Centre and procurement of communication gadgets for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.



He said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) got approval for capital projects worth N754, 048, 161.25 and these are mainly for the supply of communication gadgets and a command and control center.



“This is to enable the EFCC to comply with modern day investigative techniques and improve its operational efficiency and support the administration of the criminal justice system in the country.’’



Shehu added that the approval was also aimed at equipping the commission with a defensive and offensive cybersecurity system.



According to the presidential aide, the Council also approved N1.5billion for the construction of a network of roads at the Federal Ocean Terminal at Onne Port in Rivers following a memo submitted by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.



He disclosed that the council also approved N161.8million as variation for the consultancy fee for the Biu Mega Water Supply project in Borno. (NAN)

