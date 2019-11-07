FEC approves N58.48bn for Niger road project, link bridge to Kwara

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has approved the sum of N58.48 billion for the Bida-Saachi-Nupeko Road project and the Nupeko-Pategi Bridge project, which links Niger and Kwara states.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said it was an old contract, which was terminated and reviewed.

“You heard the project involved, the Bida-Saachi-Nupeko Road and we have attached bridge — the Nupeko-Pategi Bridge across the River Niger, to link Nupeko in Niger and Pategi in Kwara State together.

“And also facilitate connectivity from South West to North Central and North of Nigeria.

“ It is an old contract, actually, it was awarded in 2013, terminated for non-performance, re-evaluated.

“It didn’t have a bridge then; we have added a bridge now; approved now for N58. 488 billion; and it is expected to take 30 months.’’

Fashola, who fielded questions from State House Correspondents on the state of roads across the country, said that the rainy season hampered road construction and rehabilitation.

He said it was not peculiar to Nigeria as cities had submerged and infrastructure blown down in other parts of the world.

The minister said that what Nigeria experienced in 2019 was unusual, as it was not a good time to be in the transport system.

“ We also want this season to quickly end so that we can go back to work during dry weather.

“And that takes me to preparation for the end of the year; you know we have the ember preparation.

“ The team has already started work; we will be working with FRSC; we will also be working with our contractors.

“The plan is that in places where they have not yet constructed, they should make palliatives, so that the heavy traffic movement during the end of the year is manageable and will reduce the inconvenience of commuters to the barest minimum,” he said. (NAN)